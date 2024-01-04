StockNews.com Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Vale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vale

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. Vale has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 55.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.