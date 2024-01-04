StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $21.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

