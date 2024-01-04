StockNews.com Downgrades Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $47.16 on Monday. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

