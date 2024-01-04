StockNews.com Downgrades Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 144,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

