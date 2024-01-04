StockNews.com Downgrades GameStop (NYSE:GME) to Sell

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

GameStop stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.81 and a beta of -0.52. GameStop has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $27.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $185,233.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,955.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 366.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 457.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

