StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ONCT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $29.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.41. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 845,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 336,066 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% in the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 203,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $585,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

