StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
CGA stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.45.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter.
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
