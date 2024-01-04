StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CGA stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

