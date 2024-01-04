Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 95,720 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 433% compared to the typical volume of 17,960 call options.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.80. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $59.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Z. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 369.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 42,568 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 124.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 548,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after buying an additional 304,224 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

