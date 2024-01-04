Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Li Auto Call Options (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 26,085 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 24% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,005 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Li Auto by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Price Performance

LI stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.26.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

