Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.55

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.55 and last traded at $49.26, with a volume of 550080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,494.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,767 shares of company stock worth $12,501,876. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.