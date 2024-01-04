Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPT. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Sprout Social Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $74.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 19.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,609,000 after purchasing an additional 191,471 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Sprout Social by 284.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 58,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sprout Social by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 853,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sprout Social by 206.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 46,493 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

