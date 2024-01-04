Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.55.

NYSE SRC opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

