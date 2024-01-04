SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 232,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 99,956 shares.The stock last traded at $75.47 and had previously closed at $75.67.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

