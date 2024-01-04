Southwest Airlines’ (LUV) “Inline” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “inline” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the airline’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

NYSE:LUV opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after buying an additional 29,197,690 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock worth $549,269,000 after buying an additional 11,843,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

