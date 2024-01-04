Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after buying an additional 23,766 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $178.93 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $126.14 and a one year high of $183.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.20 and a 200-day moving average of $156.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. HSBC started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.54.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

