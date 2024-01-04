Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average is $91.40.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

