Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $74.11 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $75.87. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

