Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $959,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGC. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $167.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $130.99 and a one year high of $170.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day moving average is $158.30.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

