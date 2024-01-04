Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

