Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW opened at $258.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.69 and a 200-day moving average of $242.75. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

