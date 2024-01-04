Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Service Co. International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,004 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SCI. UBS Group began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCI

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.