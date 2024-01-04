Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $130.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

