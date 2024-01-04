Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 570 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 570 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO stock opened at $409.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.45. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.29 and a 1-year high of $433.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

