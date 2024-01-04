Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,811 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

