Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,948 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,663,000 after buying an additional 130,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,361,000 after buying an additional 302,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $341,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,395 shares in the company, valued at $21,128,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $22,803,378.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 21 shares in the company, valued at $2,873.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $341,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 170,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,128,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,157,662 shares of company stock worth $159,050,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $133.42 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.79 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.06.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

