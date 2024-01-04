Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,178 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,528 shares of company stock worth $1,265,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.9 %

SAIC stock opened at $123.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $136.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.57.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

