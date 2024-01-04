Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 31,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 64,826 shares.The stock last traded at $18.01 and had previously closed at $17.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLN

Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.43% and a negative return on equity of 236.14%. Research analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,120,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after purchasing an additional 161,315 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,415,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 121,955 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 1,194,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 217,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.