Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:SIG opened at $99.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.74. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $108.73.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,818. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $729,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,065,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,957 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,818. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,422 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

