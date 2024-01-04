Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

