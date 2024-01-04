Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.22.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
