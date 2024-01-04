Short Interest in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Grows By 9.1%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.82% and a negative return on equity of 132.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $107,854.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $107,854.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

