Short Interest in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Grows By 9.1%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of GTHX stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.35.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.82% and a negative return on equity of 132.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than G1 Therapeutics
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.