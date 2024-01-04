Short Interest in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Grows By 11.3%

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 975,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Flowserve Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FLS opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,260,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,380,000 after acquiring an additional 71,320 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 98.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 21,621 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 71.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Flowserve by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,065,000 after buying an additional 246,636 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

