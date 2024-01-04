Short Interest in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rises By 9.1%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,285,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Five9 Price Performance
NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Five9 has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $72.82.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Five9
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,236,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,291,000 after buying an additional 227,183 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Five9 by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after buying an additional 330,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after buying an additional 81,652 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Five9 by 13.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,265,000 after buying an additional 306,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Five9
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Five9
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.