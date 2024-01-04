Short Interest in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expands By 10.6%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 635,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.