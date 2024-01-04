Short Interest in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Rises By 9.1%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 7,600,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Get Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Trading Down 1.2 %

GLW stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.10. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.