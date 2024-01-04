Short Interest in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Increases By 11.2%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at $54,011,239.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 613.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 74,924 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 212.5% during the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth $767,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 96.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEIX opened at $102.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $90.08. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

