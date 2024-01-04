Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Drops By 9.2%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

COMSovereign Price Performance

COMS stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. COMSovereign has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMSovereign

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in COMSovereign stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 193,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of COMSovereign at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides various solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; harmony enhanced MC; fastback intelligent backhaul radio (IBR); and in-band full-duplex technology.

Featured Stories

