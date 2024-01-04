Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 5.1 %

SCVL opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $756.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

