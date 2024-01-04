Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $315.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHW. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.16.

SHW opened at $296.77 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

