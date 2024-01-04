Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) vs. NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Head-To-Head Review

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Senti Biosciences and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senti Biosciences -2,692.82% -63.39% -43.10% NanoString Technologies -102.44% -548.25% -53.79%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senti Biosciences $4.29 million 6.62 -$58.21 million ($1.60) -0.40 NanoString Technologies $127.26 million 0.22 -$159.54 million ($3.53) -0.16

This table compares Senti Biosciences and NanoString Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Senti Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies. Senti Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoString Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Senti Biosciences and NanoString Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senti Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 NanoString Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33

Senti Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 527.06%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 1,214.66%. Given NanoString Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than Senti Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Senti Biosciences has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senti Biosciences beats NanoString Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celest Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd for the clinical development of SENTI-301A to treat solid tumors. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter Pro and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; panels with oncology, immunology and infectious disease, and neuroscience applications. Further, the company offers Master Kits, cartridges, ancillary reagents, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in instruments; and Prosigna in vitro diagnostic kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial biology. It has collaboration with Lam Research Corporation for the development of NGS sequencing platform and related assays; and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to develop CAR-T regimens that enhances patient outcomes for various types of cancer, as well as collaboration with Stanford Medicine, Acrobat Genomics, and Illumina Accelerator to discover new drug targets for gene editing-based therapeutics. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

