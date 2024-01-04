Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scholastic

Scholastic Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $562.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Scholastic will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after buying an additional 516,720 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Scholastic during the third quarter worth $11,263,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at $8,189,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.