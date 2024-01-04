Roth Mkm Increases Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Price Target to $23.00

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s previous close.

LMNR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Limoneira stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $351.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.59. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $41.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,980,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,656,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 777,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 893,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 15.9% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 99,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 19,885 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

