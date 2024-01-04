Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.07. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.