Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.07. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 8,946 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,410.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 893,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,076.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,784.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 874,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,304.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 8,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,410.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 893,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,076.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 71,665 shares of company stock worth $288,937. Insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile



Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

