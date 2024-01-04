Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 83,800 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,800 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $21,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $86.84.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.