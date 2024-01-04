Reviewing Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF) & Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS)

Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF – Get Free Report) and Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bumrungrad Hospital Public and Novo Integrated Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bumrungrad Hospital Public alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumrungrad Hospital Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumrungrad Hospital Public N/A N/A N/A C$3.08 1.97 Novo Integrated Sciences $12.57 million 1.06 -$13.22 million ($9.50) -0.08

This table compares Bumrungrad Hospital Public and Novo Integrated Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novo Integrated Sciences. Novo Integrated Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumrungrad Hospital Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bumrungrad Hospital Public and Novo Integrated Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumrungrad Hospital Public N/A N/A N/A Novo Integrated Sciences -105.11% -36.67% -24.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Bumrungrad Hospital Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bumrungrad Hospital Public beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumrungrad Hospital Public

(Get Free Report)

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. It operates allergy centers, arrhythmia centers, behavioral health centers, breast centers, breastfeeding clinics, home service centers, clinics yangon, COVID-19 recovery clinics, heart valve centers, robotic surgery centers, spine institute, rehabilitation centers, children's (pediatrics) centers, colorectal surgery centers, complex coronary artery intervention centers, comprehensive sleep clinics, cornea transplant centers, dental centers, diagnostic centers, diagnostic radiology and nuclear medicine, dialysis centers, digestive disease centers, ear, nose and throat centers, emergency centers, endocrinology, diabetes and clinical nutrition centers, esperance, expatriate liaison centers, eye centers, fertility centers and IVF clinics, gastrointestinal motility centers, health screening centers, hearing and balance clinics, heart institute, holistic wound care centers, horizon regional cancer centers, hyperbaric oxygen therapy centers, intensive care unit, and medical clinics. The company also operates memory clinics, nephrology centers, neurocritical care, neuroscience centers, new life healthy aging clinics, nutrition services, orthopedic centers, parkinson's disease and movement disorders clinics, perinatal centers, pharmacy services, plastic (cosmetic) surgery centers, preventive genomics and integrative medicine, pride clinics, pulmonary (lung) centers, refractive surgery centers, robotic scoliosis centers, skin (dermatology) centers, sports medicine & joint centers, surgery clinics and surgery centers, travel medicine centers, urology centers, vaccine clinics, scientific wellness centers, vitallife skin and aesthetic centers, and women's centers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary care and related wellness products and services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services. It also engages in the assessment, diagnosis, treatment, pain management, rehabilitation, education, and prevention of various orthopedic, musculoskeletal, sports injury, and neurological conditions across various demographics, including pediatric, adult, and geriatric populations. In addition, the company offers eldercare physiotherapy services, such as long-term care homes, retirement homes, community-based home care physiotherapy, community-based group exercise classes and fall prevention programs, and community-based outpatient clinics; and elderly occupational therapy services for retirement homes and community, and long-term care sectors. Further, it provides medical technology services, such as telemedicine and remote patient monitoring; develops and distributes personalized health and wellness product solutions; and operates corporate-owned clinics. The company was formerly known as Turbine Truck Engines, Inc. and changed its name to Nova Integrated Sciences, Inc. in July 2017. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is a subsidiary of ALMC-ASAP Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.