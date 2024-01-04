Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

