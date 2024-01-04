Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Trading Down 16%

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 124,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 25,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

Regulus Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 21.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.04 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

