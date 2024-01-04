Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ RDI opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $45.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.61. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reading International by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

