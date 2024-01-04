Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ RDI opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $45.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.61. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reading International
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.