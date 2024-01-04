Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 34,282 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $48,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $1,081,000. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $152.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.62. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

