Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $47,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

BSCQ opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

