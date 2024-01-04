Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $42.87 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,162 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $42,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $94.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.11.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Stephens decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

